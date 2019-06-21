Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice G. Hart


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice G. Hart Obituary
Janice G. Hart
06/27/1934 - 05/30/2019
Janice Gay Hathaway Hart, 84, passed away on May 30th, 2019. A retired Attorney and Senior Program Analyst for the Navy, she is survived by her partner of 40 years, Charles W. Teelon, of Daytona Beach, FL. Ms. Hart was the mother of six children, Susan G. Adair-Thrift (Cliff), Hoyt E. Hart II (Kristin), Heather A. Maxwell (Don), Jennifer L. Roberts (Chris), Robert G. Hart (Carolyn) and Melissa M. Hart-Snook (Jeff), grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to 6.They were her proudest achievement. Born in Muscatine, IA on June 27, 1934, she was the third of six children of Seward and Georgia Hathaway and is survived by her sister Susan McConaughy (Ron) and brother Robert Hathaway. She is also survived by her former spouse, Hoyt Hart (Judith). A private reception will be held at the Oceans Racquet Club in Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday, June 29th.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now