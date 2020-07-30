Janice G. MorelliJune 17, 1945 - July 26, 2020Janice Gail Johnson-Morelli passed away July 26, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. Janice "Jan" was born on June 17, 1945 in Avery County, NC to the late Lillard Johnson and Villa Dean Johnson. She lived most of her life in the Catawba County area of NC. She retired from Cooperative Christian Ministry, where she served as Director of Development. She was a member of Conover Methodist Church in Conover, NC for many years and for the past 7 years a member of Port Orange Presbyterian Church in Port Orange, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, a half-sister Beulah Calhoun, and a half-brother Lawrence Johnson. Jan is survived by her loving husband of over 7 years, Daniel Morelli, Jr. of Port Orange, Florida, (previously from Winston-Salem, NC); as well many cousins and friends. Services will be held in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton, NC on Saturday. August 1, 2020, at 11am. with Rev. Dennis Aldridge of Newland, NC and Rev. Dr. Gary Royal of Conover, NC officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC. Memorials may be made to Cooperative Christian Ministry at 31 1st Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL. 32129. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange FL (386) 760-9660 and Burke Mortuary, Newton NC (828) 464-4410.