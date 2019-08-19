|
Janice Lucille Cormier
November 27, 1949 - August 7, 2019
At the age of 69, the Lord called Janice home on August 7, 2019 after battling a cardiac condition for several years. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to John and Lorain Miller, Janice moved to Deltona, Florida in 1989, after serving as a proud military spouse for more than 20 years. She is survived by her husband PO1 John W. Cormier (Ret. USN), her two sons Douglas Cormier currently serving in the US Army at Fort Drum, New York and Charles Cormier of Kissimmee, Florida; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will commence at 10:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at West Volusia Baptist Church, 261 South Orange Avenue, Orange City, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019