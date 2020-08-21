1/1
Janice M. McCann
1941 - 2020
Janice M. McCann
March 2, 1941 - August 17, 2020
Janice M. McCann, age 79, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at her son's home in Port Orange. Born in Fitchbury, Massachusetts, Janice came to the area in 1978 from her birthplace. A caregiver in the health care industry, she was a member of the American Legion, Post 17 and the VFW. Janice worked at the American Legion for 15 years, cooking and cleaning. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include her son, Doug McCann (fiancé, Michaelene), of Port Orange; 7 grandchildren, Tanner, Devon, Brandi, Brandon, Michael, Britta and Lexi; 3 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Michael and Paislee; and sister, Joan Johnston, of New Hampshire. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 36 years, Philip; brothers, Bill, Donald, Paul and Jimmy; and sister, Ann. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
