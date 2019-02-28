Home

Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith World Ministries
950 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Janice Washington Obituary
Janice Washington
02/14/2019
Janice Washington of Daytona Beach passed away on February 14, 2019 after a short illness. Janice is a graduate of Seabreeze High School class of 1971. Janice gave her life to Christ in 1993. She served as a member of Soul refreshing Ministries church of God under the leadership of Bishop Allen Wilder. She served on the Mother's Board, as a Sunday School Teacher and Praise and Worship Leader. Janice was known for her love of sewing and wearing "fine clothes". Janice leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 45 years, Jimmy Washington, son, Eric Washington, sisters, Edna Allen and Wanda Tillmon, aunt, Berdia Martin, cousins, nieces and nephews. The public viewing will be Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach. Funeral services will be Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Living Faith World Ministries, 950 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
