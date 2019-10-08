|
Janice Williams Ashley
6/20/1936 - 10/5/2019
On the morning of Saturday October 5th, Janice W. Ashley a resident of Gulf Hammock, Florida for the past 28 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Halifax Hospice House in Orange City, Florida. Janice and her twin sister, Joanne McNair, were born on June 20th 1936 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. They were the daughters of Hugh L. Williams and Willie B Williams. Janice married Tom Ashley on April 4th 1959 with whom she had three children, Sandra, Susan and Jimmy Ashley. Janice had an engaging personality that was as sparkling as her emerald green eyes. She enjoyed country music, live concerts, swimming in Florida's freshwater springs, singing hymns at Otter Creek Baptist church, anything to do with Elvis, cooking, good gossip and spending time with family. Janice was a nurse for over 30 years starting out in the newborn nursery then specializing in palliative care with Hospice. She had a special talent in caring for and connecting with her patients and their families that was often recognized by her colleagues and other community members. She was a Christian and a patriot who took pride in her Southern heritage as well as her Florida cracker background and culture. She was kind, considerate and generous. She will be greatly missed. Janice is preceded in death by her father, Hugh L. Williams, her mother, Willie B. Williams, her sister, Joanne McNair, her brother Neal Phillips and her daughter, Sandra Akins. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Ashley, her sister Mary Wall, her daughter Susan Dreggors, her son Jimmy Ashley, grandchildren Larry Glover, April Glover, Savannah Wilson, Elizabeth Hough, Mary Dreggors, Aubrey Ashley, and Laurel Ashley, great grandchildren Georgia Hough, Cheyenne Hough and Achille Glover.
