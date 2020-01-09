Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
Janie Jemison


1954 - 2020
Janie Jemison Obituary
Janie Jemison
Aug. 23, 1954 - Jan. 1 , 2020
Funeral services for Mrs. Janie Jemison, 65, Daytona Beach, who passed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, FL will be 2 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Jan. 10) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1:30 PM until service time on Saturday in the chapel. Mrs. Jemison was born in Daytona Beach, FL on August 23, 1954 to Minnie Lee (Hill) Goodin and Nathaniel Tucker. She was described as a beautiful and caring person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she was also her husband's caregiver. Mrs. Jemison enjoyed singing, shopping and spending time doing outside activities. She is survived by her husband, Renatha Jemison of Daytona Beach, FL: sisters; Sandra Terry, Minnie Bright, and Drucilla Hill all of Daytona Beach, FL: brothers; Reverend Austin C. Goodin of Palm Coast, FL, Ansley Goodin of Daytona Beach, FL and Oscar Lee Goodin of Rochester, New York: adopted nieces; Demetrice Leonard of Deltona, FL and Cheryl Smith of Palm Coast, FL: a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
