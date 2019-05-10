|
|
Janie S. Langford
06/14/1938 - 05/08/2019
Janie S. Langford, age 80, was called home by our Father in Heaven on May 8, 2019 after a long battle with NAFLD, terminal illness. Janie was predeceased by the love of her life, Doyle in 2017. Together they had, raised and she is survived by all six of their children: Sam (Sandy), Dot (Ken), RoseAnn, Mike (Deb), Sheila (Rich), Jim (Myra); they also helped to raise Jessica and Ryan (Tara); 2 of their 15 grandchildren: Vanessa, Ericka (Peter), Troy, Charley (Kelley), Megan, Chris (Anna), Blaine, Adam (Dani), Andy (Melody), Abe (Liz), Brittany (Lee), Isabella and Olivia; and have 21 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her parents, Earnest Buford Maney and Billie Faulkner Maney Wells and her sister Mary Maney. Janie was born in Commerce of Jefferson County, GA on June 14, 1938. She was a graduate of Pendleton High School, Pendleton, SC and met the love of her life through his mother. Janie and Doyle became pen pals while he was stationed in Korea. She remained lifelong friends and is survived by her sister-in-law Frances (Ken), niece Peg (Bob), nephews Ric (Marsha) and Richard (Roxanne). Janie held many different types of jobs throughout her lifetime. To include factory work, and an Administrative Assistant position at Sears Termite and Pest Control. She retired from Massey Services as a Data Entry Clerk. Janie greatly enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. With six children to feed she was always trying to make meals that were filling. She made the best biscuits in the world; not to mention her baked macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, potato salad and banana pudding. She was constantly making something in her kitchen. Whenever anyone would happen to stop by, they never left hungry. Janie not only managed to work full-time, she also managed their household, and kept six kids in line. Janie enjoyed watching old movies, listening to Gospel, 50's and country music. She also enjoyed in later years watching cooking shows, college football and NASCAR. Janie was very strong in her Christian Faith and was a kind hearted person to all. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20th at 12:00pm at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL, with Pastor Bob Hadley officiating. Friends may call and pay their respects beginning at 11:00am until the start of the service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Doyle, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared for the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 10 to May 19, 2019