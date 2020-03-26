|
|
Jarius J. Cook
April 28, 1998 - March 19, 2020
Jarius J. Cook, 21, a resident of DeLand, FL., transitioned into eternity on Thursday, March 19, 2020.The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mt. Calvary FWBC 710 W. Cincinnati Ave. DeLand, Florida 32720. Jarius Jawaan Cook was born April 28, 1998 in DeLand, FL. to Shania Clarke and Herbert Earl Cook Jr. (Jaay R. Cook). He attended Schools in Volusia County which included 2 years at University High and graduating from DeLand High with the Class of 2017. He also attended Florida Technical College. He leaves cherished memories with his parents; son, Ja'Ceyon Cook; siblings, Dimonte' Mims, (Ja'Nae), Andre Newell, Azariah Newell; maternal great-grandmother, Louis Franklin, grandparents, Terrie (Robert) Johnson, Audrey and Robert Taylor; great aunts, Doris Cooper, Patricia Hills, Donna Franklin and Gail Harvey; aunts, Aniqua (Devin) Wright, Rameshia (AAron) Coe, Marinthia Byirt, Avis cook Tucker (Lawrence), Crystal Cook Gilmore (Michael), Vickie Cook Haime)eath, Tiffanee Cook Grant (J' and Vickie Cook-Heath; uncle, Pevon Scott (Melanie); 12 siblings and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and devoted friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020