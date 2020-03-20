Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
More Obituaries for Jason Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Edward "Dell" Dell

Jason Edward "Dell" Dell Obituary
Jason Edward Dell "Dell"
10/07/1981 - 03/13/2020
Jason Edward Dell "Dell", age 38, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in Niagara Falls, New York to Keith Edward and Tracy Nuzum Dell. "Dell" came to the area over 34 years ago. An automotive technician, presently the Vice President of the Boozefighter Motorcycle Club and formerly the President and Charter Holder. Dell loved motorcycles, ATVs, mudding and was an avid hunter. Mostly he adored his wife, Kristine and being surrounded by family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 2 years, Kristine; son, Joshua Dell, of North Carolina; mother, Tracy (Ralph) Hand, of Palm Coast; sister, Sheana Dell (fiancé, Martin Gatica) of Palm Coast; father, Keith Dell, of New Smyrna Beach; maternal grandmother, Karen Cicero, of Niagara Falls, New York; 4 nephews, Hunter, Jace, Ivan, and Kingston. Also survived by Mike Dell of Niagara Falls along with other uncles, aunts and cousins. Dell was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Dell. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
