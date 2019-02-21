|
|
Javon Lamar Walker
12/26/1985 - 02/07/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Javon Lamar Walker, 33, Rochester, NY, who passed on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in New York, will be 2 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, with Elder Edward Williams, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Feb 22) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Walker was born in New Smyrna Bch on December 26, 1985. As a child, he loved to play football for Pop Warner as well as his High School team. In his later years he became fond of the kitchen where he enjoyed being a prep cook. Javon loved to have a good meal and made people laugh every chance he got. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, New Smyrna Bch. He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Valerie Orr; grandfather: Jackie Walker; and uncle: Lapriet Jordan. He leaves behind his son, Mykel Blair-Walker; mother: Jacqueline Walker (Keno); father: Marvin Mackins (Mary); 3 brothers: Antonio Mackins, Trevor and Jordan Mackins; 3 sisters: Joyclyn Mackins, Marissa and Paige Mackins; maternal grandmother: Hattie Walker; 4 aunts: Latanya Burch, Dora, Daphne, and Shawnetra Walker; 6 uncles: Leon Burch; Jack Walker (Anitra) Alex Woodard and Latevin Walker; Cody Ervin and Willie Orr.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019