Jay Cusson

April 18, 1963 - March 27, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we write about the passing of our beloved friend, Jay Cusson. Jay left his friends and family suddenly on March 27, 2020. He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on April 18, 1963 and attended Agawam High School. He worked for Keiser University in Daytona Beach and Metra Electronics in Holly Hill, Florida.

Jay enjoyed NASCAR, and the Yankees, but his biggest sports passion was watching the Patriots.

Jay was an avid fisherman and won many tournaments. He always looked forward to his annual red snapper trip to Carrabelle. He also enjoyed riding his Harley with his friends, especially Pete Bonavita and Phil Toscano during Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

Jay touched many lives with his generosity, passion for life, and warm smile. He always kept us laughing with his quick wit and corny humor. Jay was such a great friend and will be sorely missed.

Jay is survived by his loyal dog Odie, his friends Peter Bonavita, Sheri Colby, Peter and Kimberly Angell, Barbara and Gregory McLarnan, numerous friends, and family members.

"KEEP YOUR KNEES TO THE BREEZE!"



