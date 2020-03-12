Home

Jaynie "Dingy" Junker


1959 - 2020
Jaynie "Dingy" Junker
Oct. 29, 1959 - March 10, 2020
Jaynie "Dingy" Junker, born October 20, 1959 in Clifton, NJ and passed on March 10, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL. We can be sad for ourselves, but happy for Jaynie, She is going to what we believe is the final resting place, final frontier, Heaven. She was a generous person with a big heart. She believed in helping children, animals and the homeless. She will be sadly missed by me, her husband, Michael Junker and all who knew her. Jaynie's service will be held privately at the request of her family. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family can be made at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -