Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Jayshri (Jay) Banfal-Feather


1955 - 2019
Jayshri (Jay) Banfal-Feather Obituary
Jayshri (Jay) Banfal-Feather
August 16th, 1955 - August 26th, 2019
Jayshri Banfal Feather, 64, of Lake Helen, Florida, passed away, at home on Aug 26, 2019, with her family by her side after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jayshri Banfal- Feather was born in Suva, Fiji to Balrag and Singla Banfal. Jay is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Robert Feather and all their adored animals. Jay was a Chief Financial Officer in the hospitality industry for over 35 years. She loved Lake Helen and also penned the published poem "No Place Like Home: A tribute to Lake Helen". Funeral services will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
