JD Green
Jan. 1, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2019
A Home Going Celebration for Deacon JD Green will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Daytona Deliverance Church of God, 601 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A viewing will be today (Fri. Dec. 20th) at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach from 5 – 7 PM. Deacon JD Green was born on January 1, 1932 to the late John Green and Addie Green in West Green, Georgia. He later moved to Cocoa Beach, FL where he met his beloved wife the late Mother Terry Green of 64 years. They later relocated to Daytona Beach, FL. For 40 years, he served as a supervisor for Attwood, Inc., where he was always recognized for his hard work and contributions to the community. In 1991 he received the key to the City of Daytona Beach from Mayor Lawrence Kelly for his many years of service to the community. Deacon Green was an active member of the Silver Dollar Motorcycle Club since 1968. He was well-known for his lawn service, sherbets, and delicious watermelons. His was an active member of David Temple of Deliverance where he served as a Deacon. He leaves to mourn: Children: J. D. Green Jr. (Virginia) of Palm Coast, FL., Martha Green of Albany, GA., May Helen Green, Sabrina Green-Jackson, and Tyrone Green (LaShanna) all of Daytona Beach, FL, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, God-children, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Pinello Funeral Home in charge of final arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019