Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Jean D. Farmer


1929 - 2020
Jean D. Farmer Obituary
Jean D. Farmer
May 31, 1929 - January 27, 2020
Jean D. Farmer, passed away Monday, January 27 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach. She was a coal miners daughter who moved from West Virginia with her husband Bill to New Smyrna Beach in 1950. She worked at Bert Fish Hospital for 30 years as a registered nurse, retired as assistant Director of nursing in 1992. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bill; her daughter, Billie Jean Marx, of New Smyrna Beach; her son, James (Cynthia), of Ormond Beach; her daughter, Frances Farmer, of Apopka. Grandchildren, Jeanne May, Josh, Heather, Crystal, Samantha, Kyle, Alyssa. Great grandchildren, Gracie, Shahla, Dylan, Kian, Tristan and Lilly. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8th at First United Methodist Church, New Smyrna Beach, with Bob Saunders, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Friday, February 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
