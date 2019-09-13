|
|
Jean Eden
Jan. 24, 1926 - Sept. 7, 2019
Jean Eden (nee Williamson) passed from this life at home on 7 September 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband James by just a few months, after nearly 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Fisher and husband Steven; son Steven Eden and wife Kathleen; her grandchildren Casey, Carey, Christopher, Colleen, Michael, Cody, and Denise; and six great-grandchildren. Born in Waltham Abbey, Essex, England, on 24 January 1926, she emigrated with her family to Canada a year later and grew up in Alberta. A champion speed skater, a radio singer, and a beauty queen, she enlisted in the Canadian Woman's Army Corps in 1943 during World War II and served honorably for over two years. After the war she came to America and eventually married James, living the life of a service wife and raising her family. Averaging a move every other year, she resided in France, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, Florida, Hawaii, Thailand, and Virginia, before retiring to Florida in 1974. In retirement she explored her artistic side, working in oils, charcoal, pastels, quilting, and a host of other artistic endeavors. Jean will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Daytona Memorial Park at 10 a.m. 16 September 2019. Friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019