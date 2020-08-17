Jean Emmy Pearsall

8-28-1932 - 8-15-2020

Jean Emmy Pearsall, 87, of Port Orange, Florida died Saturday August 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Walden and Irene Carlson, she grew up Rutherford, New Jersey. Jean graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Uppsala College and completed her Masters degree in Education from Kean College. Jean passionately taught in the Toms River NJ school system for over thirty years to hundreds of children who remember her fondly.

Jean is survived by her husband, John Pearsall, and their children, John, Nancy, and Jane Pearsall and their grandchildren Kelly, Kristie, Lindsay, Kevin, Paige, Kelsey, Jonathan, Lauren, and Michael, Lauren, Ryan, and Emilee. She is also survived by her Great grandchildren Kinsey and Keeley.

A celebration of life will be held in Port Orange Florida later this year.



