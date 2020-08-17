1/1
Jean Emmy Pearsall
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Emmy Pearsall
8-28-1932 - 8-15-2020
Jean Emmy Pearsall, 87, of Port Orange, Florida died Saturday August 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Walden and Irene Carlson, she grew up Rutherford, New Jersey. Jean graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Uppsala College and completed her Masters degree in Education from Kean College. Jean passionately taught in the Toms River NJ school system for over thirty years to hundreds of children who remember her fondly.
Jean is survived by her husband, John Pearsall, and their children, John, Nancy, and Jane Pearsall and their grandchildren Kelly, Kristie, Lindsay, Kevin, Paige, Kelsey, Jonathan, Lauren, and Michael, Lauren, Ryan, and Emilee. She is also survived by her Great grandchildren Kinsey and Keeley.
A celebration of life will be held in Port Orange Florida later this year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved