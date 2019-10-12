|
Jean Hollingsworth Carroll
April 20, 1932 - October 8, 2019
Jean Hollingsworth Carroll, age 87, of Edgewater, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Advent Health, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Talladega, Alabama to JC and Doris "Dot" Wesley Hollingsworth, Jean and her husband Pete came to the area in the 1950's from Gadsden, Alabama. A former school bus driver, she initially attended Glencoe Baptist Church and later Edgewater Alliance Church. She enjoyed gardening, western movies, sweets and she was a great cook. Jean loved spending time with family and always had a houseful.
Survivors include her 3 daughters, Dee Carroll Cole of Charlotte, NC; Beth Carroll Covey (Michael), of Edgewater; and Kimberly Carroll (Steve Coston) of Port Orange; sister, Sara H. McFerrin (Phil) of Apalachicola; grandchildren, Layne Yoder (Zack) of Port Orange; Cheyenne Lowe (Brendon) of Wadalba, Australia; Khara Cole of Birmingham, AL; Michael Covey, Jr. (Molly) of Belle Glade; Stephen Coston (Brittany) of Daytona Beach; and Paul Coston (Beverly) of Ormond Beach; as well as 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019