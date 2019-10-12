Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hollingsworth Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Hollingsworth Carroll Obituary
Jean Hollingsworth Carroll
April 20, 1932 - October 8, 2019
Jean Hollingsworth Carroll, age 87, of Edgewater, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Advent Health, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Talladega, Alabama to JC and Doris "Dot" Wesley Hollingsworth, Jean and her husband Pete came to the area in the 1950's from Gadsden, Alabama. A former school bus driver, she initially attended Glencoe Baptist Church and later Edgewater Alliance Church. She enjoyed gardening, western movies, sweets and she was a great cook. Jean loved spending time with family and always had a houseful.
Survivors include her 3 daughters, Dee Carroll Cole of Charlotte, NC; Beth Carroll Covey (Michael), of Edgewater; and Kimberly Carroll (Steve Coston) of Port Orange; sister, Sara H. McFerrin (Phil) of Apalachicola; grandchildren, Layne Yoder (Zack) of Port Orange; Cheyenne Lowe (Brendon) of Wadalba, Australia; Khara Cole of Birmingham, AL; Michael Covey, Jr. (Molly) of Belle Glade; Stephen Coston (Brittany) of Daytona Beach; and Paul Coston (Beverly) of Ormond Beach; as well as 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now