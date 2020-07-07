Jean LyndonJuly 26, 1957 - July 2, 2020Jean Lyndon, of Ormond Beach, FL, left us and walked with God to everlasting peace and to fly forever with butterflies soaring over the beach which she loved. We, her family, loved her with all our hearts, held hands with her, and mourned the loss of our "Jeannie." Jean was born in Hanover, NJ to Felix and Mary DeRosa. She has a son, Rainer Lyndon of Jacksonville, FL, and a daughter, Haven Lyndon of Ormond Beach, FL and her beloved fur baby, Sophia. She is survived by two sisters, Fran Canfield of Ormond Beach, FL, and Susan Antoniewski of Port Charlotte, FL, nieces, and nephews from NJ to SD to FL. Last but not least, is Steve Lyndon. She was his soulmate and loved her unconditionally staying by her side then kissing her one more time until they meet again. Jean loved the beach and the serenity it brought to her. She had a green thumb, everything grew for her and she always planted flowers that attracted butterflies. Jean loved music, especially John Denver, and oh how she loved to dance! Jean moved from St. Pete to Ormond Beach some 15 years ago. Jean was employed at Halifax Hospital, Daytona where she was a Certified Provider Credentialing Specialists since 2000. She was a member of the National Assn of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) and a member of the Florida Association of Medical Staff Services (FAMSS). Jean held an Associates of Arts Degree in Computer Science. She always demonstrated the Cornerstone Quality Standards of Safety, Compassion, Image, and Efficiency by being vigilant to her surrounding environment. She portrayed exemplary medical staff services and a professional image. She will be dearly missed by her colleagues, friends and coworkers at the hospital. Jean will forever live in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Ormond Care Center of Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler.