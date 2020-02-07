|
|
Jean M. Arrigo
January 29, 2020
Jean M. Arrigo was called home to be with Jesus at the age of 92 on January 29, 2020 with her family by her side. Jean was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1927. Jean graduated Bryant High School in New York. She worked for a bank located in the New Yorker Hotel and later worked for her Father's business. Jean met and married her husband, Thomas Arrigo, lovingly called Tom, in 1951. Jean and Tom moved to Miami, Florida in 1953. Jean worked in the Dade County Public School System for 8 years and was well liked by all. Jean was very active in her community where she volunteered at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, served as PTA President, Cub Scout Den Mother and held many positions as a member of the Elks Club. Jean and Tom moved to Ormond Beach, Florida in 1989 where they both enjoyed their retirement years. They were members of The Italian Gourmet Club where they met 15 couples which all became very dear friends. Jean had many hobbies including bowling, ceramics and watching classic movies. She especially enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Jean was committed to giving to several charities and organizations that focused on those in need. Described as a loving and devoted wife and mother by her family; she will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love of family and friends. She is preceded in death by Thomas A. Arrigo, Sr., her husband of over 58 years, her parents, Salvatore and Elvira (Borghi) Tollis; her brother, Tino and sister-in-law, Choice Tollis; and her brother-in-law, Bob Hermann. She is survived by her loving daughter and son; Theresa Navarra and her husband, Joseph, Thomas Arrigo Jr., and his wife, Elisa, adoring grandchildren, Angela Cross and her husband, Pastor Keith, Ben Navarra, Caitlin Arrigo and Phillip Arrigo, precious great-grandchildren, Ava Grace and Anthony Keith Cross, seven wonderful nieces and nephews and their loving spouses and their children, caring sisters-in-law, Bea Hermann and Kay (Dick) Wieber. Memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. There will be a Funeral mass held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, Fl 32118. For online condolences go to www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020