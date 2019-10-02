|
Jean M. Cook
Dec. 28, 1928 - Sept. 24, 2019
Jean M. Cook, 90 of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Bishop's Glen Retirement Center, Holly Hill. She was born December 28, 1928 in Daytona Beach, FL to Edmond and Frances (Deeds) McKeown. Survivors include her children, William R. Cook, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Bradenton, Susanna M. Cook of Austin, TX, Mary F. Cook of Sarasota, FL, and Timothy J. Cook and his wife Kim of Sullivan's Island, SC, as well as nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William R. Cook in 2017. A Services of Remembrance will be celebrated on Monday, October 7th at 11:00 am at St. Brendan Catholic Church; 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd. Ormond Beach. Memorial arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019