Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brendan Catholic Church
1000 Ocean Shore Blvd
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Cook


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Cook Obituary
Jean M. Cook
Dec. 28, 1928 - Sept. 24, 2019
Jean M. Cook, 90 of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Bishop's Glen Retirement Center, Holly Hill. She was born December 28, 1928 in Daytona Beach, FL to Edmond and Frances (Deeds) McKeown. Survivors include her children, William R. Cook, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Bradenton, Susanna M. Cook of Austin, TX, Mary F. Cook of Sarasota, FL, and Timothy J. Cook and his wife Kim of Sullivan's Island, SC, as well as nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William R. Cook in 2017. A Services of Remembrance will be celebrated on Monday, October 7th at 11:00 am at St. Brendan Catholic Church; 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd. Ormond Beach. Memorial arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now