Jean M. Radowick
01/15/1938 - 03/06/2018
Jean M. Radowick, 81, of Orange City, FL passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1938 in Shamokin, PA. She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Gary L. Radowick; loving children, Don Smeltzer (wife, Debbie) and Lynette Elby Smeltzer; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Rich Mackrella (wife, Pat). Jean was a very giving person with a heart of gold. She was always looking out for others, feeding the entire neighborhood and many community members through the food pantries at local churches. She was loved very dearly and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 15 at 12pm at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, Orange City with visitation the hour prior. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019