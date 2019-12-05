|
Jean Mae Raulerson
Sept. 20, 1938 - Nov. 30, 2019
Jean Mae Raulerson, 81, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Regency Assisted Living, Edgewater. Jean was born in Edgewater to Harmon "Kent" and Rhoda Hofreiter and grew up on the beachside in New Smyrna Beach. Jean left this part of her journey to continue fishing with the love of her life, Frank and to quilt to her heart's content. She graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School on Live Oak Street and started on a lifetime adventure marrying Franklin Raulerson, whom she had set her sights on in kindergarten class. She would follow Frank around to many different places over the years while he made a career of being a Navy Seabee. Together they raised three wonderful sons and when Frank's job took him away for months at a time, Jean took on the role of both mom and dad. She was never afraid of playing both roles, taking the boys out fishing on the family boat, changing the brakes on the family car by researching it in the family encyclopedia and many other projects that couldn't wait until Frank returned. Jean also had many hobbies including, but not limited to, sewing, crocheting, knitting, woodworking, carving, hunting, fishing, loving her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren and finally, her greatest passion of quilting. Her scrap quilts were each made with love and given to many charities such as Camp Boggy Creek. After Frank retired from the Navy, they returned to New Smyrna Beach to take over operating the family owned "Kent's Beach Stand" at the Flagler Avenue approach until it sold in 1987. Jean was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Pelican Piecemakers Quilt Guild until her passing. Survivors include her three sons, Franklin Kent of Milton, Michael (Cheryl) of Edgewater and Doug of New Smyrna Beach; grandchildren, Liberty (Jason), Amber (Steve), Stephen (Lauren), Jennifer, Cody (Brittany), Samantha and adopted grandson, Pierce (Krystie); great grandchildren, Mason, Chloe, MacKenzie, Cara, Toby, Grant, Hunter, Cheyenne, Tucker and one in the over, Maverick; her sister, Shirley (Victor) Barr; nieces, nephew and many friends including Mac, Val, Joyce, Mila, Mary M., Mary Ann, Vang and so many more. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frank and daughter-in-law, Earlene. A special thanks to her second family at Regency Assisted Living Facility who took such special care of Jean. Memorial Mass will be 12 Noon Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019