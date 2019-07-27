|
|
Jean Mair
June 24, 1947 - July 20, 2019
Jean Mair, 72, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born to the late Harold and Valeta Henry on June 24, 1947 in Kingston Jamaica. She migrated in December 1984 to Brooklyn, New York. In 1988 Jean moved to Palm Coast where she resided until her passing. She was employed by Palm Coast Sheraton and then later at Flagler Palm Coast Hospital until her retirement on November 27, 2017. Jean is survived by her daughters, Sharon Mair, Nadine Jones-Mullings of Queens, New York, Adief Jones-Atkinson of Fairburn, Georgia, and Adine Jones of Port Orange, Florida; sons-in-law Kenroy Atkinson of Fairburn, Georgia and Gregory Mullings of Queens, New York; grandchildren, Nelson Henry of Poughkeepsie, New York, Kianna Atkinson and the late Khalil Jones; five sisters, Gloria, Yvonne, Mavis, Ruby and Anna; four brothers, Milton, Roy, Earl, Melville; countless nieces and nephews and friends who loved her dearly. Jean's greatest passion other than working at the hospital was her garden. She would spend the majority of her time on days off gardening. She loved talking on the phone and puzzles; she would verbalize that her puzzles kept her brain working. She took pride in everything that she did. Family and friends will be received Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach, where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019