|
|
Jean Petersen Paparella Boss
Dec. 29, 1926 - March 16, 2020
Jean Petersen Paparella Boss was born December 29, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. and passed away on March 16, 2020 in St. Augustine, FL. She was 93 years old. Jean was born to Svend Petersen and Dorthea Berthelsen. She became a registered nurse and married Dr. Jerome Paparella in Philadelphia, PA in 1949. They moved to Batavia, NY where they raised a family and served the community for many years. Jean was the first woman elected to the Batavia City Council. She also started a local chapter of the Association for Research of Childhood Cancer (AROCC) after the death of her youngest son, Lance. Jean worked for the American Cancer Society and Hospice Buffalo. Jean married Hollis Boss of Grand Island, N.Y. in 1981. They resided in Grand Island before retiring to Ormond Beach, FL where they resided for over twenty years. Jean enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, traveled extensively and for many years was an active hospice volunteer. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Ormond Beach. Jean and Hollis moved to St. Augustine, FL in 2016. Jean had a loving heart, winning smile and beautiful blue eyes She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Her life overflowed with joy and her sorrows taught her much. She believed there is only one book in life that tells it all, and that is the BIBLE. Jean is survived by her husband of (Hollis Boss), two daughters Kathie Graesart (Jim) and Gerri Paparella, Hollis's children and grandchildren, her grandchildren, Jennifer, Steve, Colleen, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her Scottish Terrier, Petey. Jean was predeceased by both her beloved sons, Lance and Bruce Paparella, her grandson Kevin and and her brother, Ralph Petersen. Sadly, services are delayed due to the pandemic.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020