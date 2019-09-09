|
Jean Pomeroy Hitt
01/31/1928 - 09/05/2019
Jean Pomeroy Hitt 91 left this life on Sept 5 2019. Born in Berea, Ohio Jan 31 1928. Jean and Lloyd celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct 12 2018. They have operated Lloyd's Metal Repair in DeLand FL for over 40 years. Mom was a tireless homemaker, caretaker and wife. She was quick with a smile and always kind hearted. Jean and son Peter enjoyed bowling and square dancing together for many years. She was a past president of Yellow Rock Squares Handicapible Square Dancers, a past board member of the US Handicapible Square Dancers and a past board member of the ARC. Mom & Dad enjoyed cruising. They took trips to Alaska, Panama Canal, Caribbean, Central & South America. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family, surf fishing and shelling at Sanibel and Flagler Beach. She is survived by her husband Lloyd. Children Randy, Kenneth, Peter and Betsy. Grandchildren Jenelle, Camellia, Brian, Sara and Rachel. And great grandchildren Jeremy and Riley. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on 9/13 at 4 pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home / DeLand
126 E New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724 Tel: (386) 734-4663
[email protected] In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Yellow Rock Squares, 902 N. Garfield, DeLand, FL 32374. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019