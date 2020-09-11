Jean R. Weaver
1/22/1931 - 9/2/2020
Jean Weaver passed away peacefully at the Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, FL after a full life of 89 years, She was born in Jackson, MI to Bertha (Kelhofer) and Andrew Vetesk. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by Robert, Her husband of 68 years; daughter Nancy Brickett of Winslow, ME; son Michael Weaver of Pendleton, IN and grandchildren Matthew Giovacchini and Caitlin and Kelly Weaver. She leaves a sister, Ardis Chapman of Bethlehem, PA, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Jean graduated from Nurses Training at Harper Hospital in Detroit, MI in 1952 and received her R.N. Certification. She attended Glassboro State College in New Jersey, receiving a BS degree. She was employed by numerous hospitals. Her greatest enjoyment came from working as a School Nurse in MT. Laurel, NJ. Jean and Bob settled in DeLand, FL in 1990 where she enjoyed playing bridge and attending various musical concerts. A memorial service will be held in the future at First United Methodist Church, DeLand. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Deltona, FL 32725 would be appreciated. We will remember Jean as a special person to be missed by all her John Knox Village friends, passionate about reading and learning. She was appreciated for her sense of humor and her presence. Online Condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
