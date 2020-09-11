1/1
Jean R. Weaver
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean R. Weaver
1/22/1931 - 9/2/2020
Jean Weaver passed away peacefully at the Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, FL after a full life of 89 years, She was born in Jackson, MI to Bertha (Kelhofer) and Andrew Vetesk. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by Robert, Her husband of 68 years; daughter Nancy Brickett of Winslow, ME; son Michael Weaver of Pendleton, IN and grandchildren Matthew Giovacchini and Caitlin and Kelly Weaver. She leaves a sister, Ardis Chapman of Bethlehem, PA, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Jean graduated from Nurses Training at Harper Hospital in Detroit, MI in 1952 and received her R.N. Certification. She attended Glassboro State College in New Jersey, receiving a BS degree. She was employed by numerous hospitals. Her greatest enjoyment came from working as a School Nurse in MT. Laurel, NJ. Jean and Bob settled in DeLand, FL in 1990 where she enjoyed playing bridge and attending various musical concerts. A memorial service will be held in the future at First United Methodist Church, DeLand. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Deltona, FL 32725 would be appreciated. We will remember Jean as a special person to be missed by all her John Knox Village friends, passionate about reading and learning. She was appreciated for her sense of humor and her presence. Online Condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved