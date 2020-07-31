1/1
1930 - 2020
September 30, 1931 - July 16, 2020
On July 16, 2020, loving mother Jean Marie Ross passed away peacefully in the Daytona Beach home she and her husband Tom shared for almost 50 years. She was 88 years old. While she enjoyed visiting the beach and sitting on the back porch overseeing the plants, birds, and squirrels, her greatest love was her family, who miss her deeply.
Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, Jean was a former member of the Women's Army Corps and longtime volunteer turned assistant librarian and later school secretary at Ortona Elementary School, where she worked for more than 20 years. Many who grew up in the area may remember "the library lady" and her passion for reading and education.
Jean is survived by her five sons, Andrew, Joseph, Robert, John, and Roger, and their families. Due to the current situation, no memorial services will be held at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in her honor to the Ortona Elementary PTA (1265 N. Grandview Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118).

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
