|
|
Jean Stewart Carlin
April 13, 1925 - February 13, 2019
Jean Stewart Carlin, age 93, of Smyrna, formerly of Daytona Beach, FL went to heaven on Wednesday February 13, 2019. A celebration of her very full life will be held Saturday March 23rd from 3 to 5 at New Smyrna Church of Christ located on Mission Road. Jean never met a stranger and spread sunshine wherever she was. She was truly special and even at 93 she loved a good margarita, diet coke and vanilla ice cream which she would describe as the finer things. When she walked into a room, she sparkled because of her love of people, funny sayings and collection of sparkly jewelry. She was proud of her Southern heritage, her longtime membership to the New Smyrna Church of Christ and the fact she was a part of the Greatest Generation. Jean was also fiercely proud of her husband and son for both serving as Rotary president and how her daughter bravely fought cancer for over two decades. Jean's dance card is full in heaven as she is likely playing Bridge with celebrities, going on dates with her late husband Bill and visiting with her sister Helen. She will be missed and never forgotten by her son Stewart Carlin, daughter Cynthia Carlin and grandchildren Melissa, Kristyn, Nicole, Ryan and Olivia and the many other people who were touched by her kindness. If you knew Jean, you likely received a card or a small gift "just because." She was also a volunteer her whole life through organizations such as the Junior League, Meals and Wheels and fundraising for the . These are just a few examples of the love she spread. In lieu of flowers, she ask that you honor her legacy by doing a good deed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019