Jeanette A. "Jan" Taylor
5/10/1937 - 6/2/2020
Jeanette "Jan" Taylor, 83, beloved mother, grandmother, and wife, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Jan was born in Washington, DC, and grew up in the District, graduating from Calvin Coolidge High School before meeting her future husband of 50 years, Bradford Taylor. Jan and Brad were married in 1957 and lived in Maryland, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida while raising their three children, who were all born in the same hospital as Jan. She worked in various roles with diverse organizations including CIA, English Language Services, a law firm, an import auto business, an aviation firm, US Government Printing Office, a Sheriff's Department, the business office of a large industrial ladder sales company, a national real estate company, an insurance adjustor's office, the Volusia County Government, and Stetson University, from which she retired after serving as Administrative Assistant to the Chair of Teacher Education for many years. She taught Bible Study and youth group classes through her church in the DC area. Jan was devoted to her family and showered them with a love like no other. She had a natural talent for budgeting, organizing, and planning, which she used to achieve amazing results both at work and at home. She was also a skilled homemaker. Jan had a warm welcoming smile, a generous selfless spirit, a quick sharp wit, and she loved helping others. She enjoyed reading, cooking for the family, shopping with her daughter, watching her favorite TV series including the NCIS and Law & Order franchises, and she loved playing cards and games with her family and friends. She was a master at Hearts, Uno, and Scrabble. She enjoyed many types of music and often attended concerts with her family. Jan was greatly loved, cherished, and admired by her family and friends and she will be deeply missed, although her legacy of kindness, love, humor, and compassion will live on in all of the many lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford Taylor; daughter, Patricia "Trish" Taylor; father, Carl Daniel Johnson; mother, Vida Lou Johnson; and brother, Danny Johnson. She is survived by her sons Joseph A. "Andy" Taylor and Michael A. Taylor; grandson, Joshua Taylor; niece Susan Johnson; brother, Jim Johnson; and grandkitties, Sid and Nancy.
A private service is planned on June 9, 2020 to celebrate her life. Please contact Lohman Funeral Home Daytona for information at (386) 267-1100. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PetRescue.com in Debary at the following link: http://www.petrescue.com/donations.htm
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.