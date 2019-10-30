|
Jeanette Ann Loconte
09/21/1936 - 10/27/2019
Jeanette Ann Loconte passed on Sunday, October 27th and is now in true peace. We could tell you she was the daughter of Edward and Winifred Wernert, and that she grew up in Amherst, Ohio the middle child of three kids. All of that seems insignificant for those of us she left behind here on earth. What is important is this. Jeanette raised two boys that will always know she hung the moon and is the reason they are who they are today. She was fiesty & fun, loved to laugh and very giving of herself. She was a true friend to those that crossed her path. Not a day went by that she didn't talk about her boys, her grand children and her most favorite subject these days…her great grand children. We will miss her daily calls but will never stop talking to her. While it hurts for us now, we know she is in her true home. Mom is survived by Mike & Janet LoConte, Dave & Lori Loconte, Pauline LoConte & Mark Oslizlo. Grandma is survived by Jessica and Ryan Henson, Nicholas & Andrew Loconte. GiGi is survived by Millie, Charlie & James Henson.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019