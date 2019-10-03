Home

Jeanette Lucy Madole


1923 - 2019
Jeanette Lucy Madole Obituary
Jeanette Lucy Madole
May 15, 1923 - Sep. 23, 2019
Jeanette Lucy Madole was born on May 15th, 1923 and passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on September 23rd, 2019. Jeanette joined her husband, Leonard Madole, daughter Patricia Roberson, and son Wade Madole in heaven. She is survived by daughter Marjorie Madole Hutto, son Mark Madole, and grandchildren Leonard Roberson, Jason Roberson, Morgan Hutto IV, Amanda Hutto White and Scott Madole, as well as many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Jeanette lived a vibrant, wonderful life where she loved dancing, singing, playing cards and being surrounded by her family. Per the family's request, funeral services will be kept private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
