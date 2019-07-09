Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Friendship Community Church
2108 Hibiscus Drive
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Anctil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie Anctil


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanie Anctil Obituary
Jeanie Anctil
June 20, 1942 - July 3, 2019
Jeanie Anctil, age 77, of Edgewater, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home. Born in Savannah, Georgia to Eugene and Sadie Jones Toomer; Jeanie moved to this area 50 years ago.
The owner of the J Triple K horse ranch in New Smyrna Beach, she was also a member of Friendship Community Church. Jeanie loved everything to do with her horses and mules, she spent most all of her time with them. She was also very crafty.
Survivors include a son, Kenton Eugene Anctil, and his wife, Bonnie, of Edgewater; a daughter, Kelly Jean Highsmith, of Edgewater; a brother, Donald Toomer, and his wife, Sue, of Freeport, Tx; a half-brother, George Seeger, and his wife, Corky, of Hilton Head, SC; a grandson, Kenton "Kenny" Ray Highsmith; two step grandsons, Max and James; and 4 step great grandchildren which she grew to love as her own. Mrs. Anctil was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Kenton "Kenny" Anctil; and a granddaughter, Ashley Jean Highsmith.
Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Friendship Community Church, 2108 Hibiscus Drive, Edgewater, with her son, Kenton Anctil officiating.
Donations may be made in Mrs. Anctil's name to: Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive Edgewater, FL 32132.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now