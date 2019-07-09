|
Jeanie Anctil
June 20, 1942 - July 3, 2019
Jeanie Anctil, age 77, of Edgewater, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home. Born in Savannah, Georgia to Eugene and Sadie Jones Toomer; Jeanie moved to this area 50 years ago.
The owner of the J Triple K horse ranch in New Smyrna Beach, she was also a member of Friendship Community Church. Jeanie loved everything to do with her horses and mules, she spent most all of her time with them. She was also very crafty.
Survivors include a son, Kenton Eugene Anctil, and his wife, Bonnie, of Edgewater; a daughter, Kelly Jean Highsmith, of Edgewater; a brother, Donald Toomer, and his wife, Sue, of Freeport, Tx; a half-brother, George Seeger, and his wife, Corky, of Hilton Head, SC; a grandson, Kenton "Kenny" Ray Highsmith; two step grandsons, Max and James; and 4 step great grandchildren which she grew to love as her own. Mrs. Anctil was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Kenton "Kenny" Anctil; and a granddaughter, Ashley Jean Highsmith.
Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Friendship Community Church, 2108 Hibiscus Drive, Edgewater, with her son, Kenton Anctil officiating.
Donations may be made in Mrs. Anctil's name to: Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive Edgewater, FL 32132.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019