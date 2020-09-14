1/
Jeanne M. Buehler
1934 - 2020
Jeanne M Buehler
February 21, 1934 - September 3, 2020
Jeanne M Buehler, age 86, of Orange County, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1934 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late James Edwin Felton and Virginia M Dodd. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband, Durward Buehler of Orange City, Florida. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation and Burial Society, Oviedo, Florida.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
