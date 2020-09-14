Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne M Buehler

February 21, 1934 - September 3, 2020

Jeanne M Buehler, age 86, of Orange County, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1934 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late James Edwin Felton and Virginia M Dodd. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband, Durward Buehler of Orange City, Florida. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation and Burial Society, Oviedo, Florida.



