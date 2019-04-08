|
|
Jeanne-Marie Dunham
05/29/1954 - 03/31/2019
Jeanne-Marie Dunham passed away Sunday morning, March 31st from natural causes. Born May 29th, 1954 in Worcester, Massachusetts she found herself home in a few locations in her lifetime. US Army Enlisted, she trained in Alabama (and liked to say she knew had to shoot a rifle). She made Boston her home where she married Buu Tran and had a son, Peter. Together they made a home for her in-laws to establish residence from Vietnam. Later she moved to Daytona Beach, FL where she met Chris Dunham, who she later married and spent time collecting Lalique and Dr. Seuss paintings. Working at the Marriott Hotels & Resorts for many years she was responsible for supporting VIPs such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jeanne-Marie graduated with her Bachelor's of Arts Degree in English Literature from the University of Central Florida with Summa Cum Laude Honors and later received her Master's Degree in Special Education from the University of South Florida. She was enthusiastic about learning and teaching. She taught Varying Exceptionalities children for Safety Harbor Elementary School in Florida for multiple years. Beyond her students she loved her family, especially her daughter-in-law Lek and grandchildren - Terk and Isabella. She is survived by her son Peter Tran, husband Chris Dunham, grandchildren Terk & Isabella
Tran, sister Mary Ann Goulding, brother Joseph Yess, step-brother Kenneth Pousland, nephew Kenneth Pousland Jr., and cousins Dennis Tanona and Sally Maruzo. Jeanne-Marie's Memorial Service will be at her son's home in Orlando, Saturday April 20th. We all miss you very much mom, and I hope you're on a beach somewhere!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019