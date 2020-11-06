1/1
Jeanne Marie Lamontia
1930 - 2020
Jeanne Lamontia, 90, of Spruce Creek Fly-In, passed away peacefully with Comfort and Grace at Halifax Hospice Center. She was born in Cleveland Ohio to Marie Sachs, a supervisor with Ohio Bell Telephone Co. Putting herself through college in the late 40's at Ohio University, Jeanne graduated Magna cum Laude and entered her dream as a Social Worker. She married her husband, Anthony Lamontia, a businessman, pilot and Hydroplane racer. In 1954, they opened a marine business, Parma Marine, near Lake Erie, which remains today as a successful boating center.
Raising 3 children, they managed to travel the USA and the World.
They enjoyed their retirement at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, whether entertaining, playing tennis, flying their plane, or fishing and snorkeling off the coral reefs.
If you knew Jeanne, you would remember a brilliant smile, welcoming personality and a fun, energetic friend that you could count on. She will be missed by all. She is survived by Children, Mark, Scott and Donna, Grandchildren Christie and Scott, Great-Grandchildren, Zoey and Kenzie. She will be with her husband at the Catholic Church of St. Justin in Key Largo. due to COVID, there is no memorial planned.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
