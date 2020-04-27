|
|
Jeanne Morgan Williams
April 23, 2020
Jeanne Morgan Williams passed away on April 23, 2020 at Thomson-Hood Veteran's Center in Wilmore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Preston Arthur Williams, her parents, Richard and Lucy Morgan and four sisters Betty, Mable, Mandy and Lucy of Cincinnati. She served in the United States Navy during World War II as Storekeeper Second Class for the Bureau of Supplies and Accounts. During her retirement years in Port Orange, Fla., she was an active member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and volunteered at the Peabody Theater and the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. She also was a member of the , the Catholic War Veterans, and the Fleet Reserve. In addition, she was an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She is survived by two daughters, Maribeth Williams Schmitt of Lexington, Ky. and Valerie Jean Williams of Jacksonville, Fla.; two granddaughters, Sarah Morgan Schmitt and Stephanie Lynn Clark and four great grandsons, Everett Caddie and John, Preston and Jackson Parnell. Interment will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of life will take place at a later date. Contributions in her honor may be made to the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Building Fund, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St., Lexington, KY 40508. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington, KY handling arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020