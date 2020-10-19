Jeanne Siegel
October 17, 2020
It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of Jeanne Siegel on October 17th at the age of 97. Jeanne leaves behind her children Karen, Neil (Jan), Daniel (Hanna), Esther (Michael); grandchildren Noah, Shefa, Elisha, Jesse, Jonah, and Adina; and her great grandchildren Eden, Avna, and Noah. She embraced life, and will be remembered for her lively spirit and her unstoppable energy. For the full text of this remembrance of Jeanne please visit www.craigflaglerpalms.com
.