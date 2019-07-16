|
|
Jeanne Taylor
August 27, 1926 - July 11, 2019
In loving memory of Jeanne H. Taylor, born August 27, 1926 to Harry and Lorraine Nelson Blank, of Columbus, OH. Jeanne passed over on July 11, 2019, under hospice care. She was born and raised in Columbus, OH, where she was graduated from North High School in 1943. Jeanne attended the Ohio State University and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She married Lt. Thomas William (Bill) Taylor on Jan. 20, 1945. They had 4 children: the late Tom Taylor of Marathon, FL; Kay Taylor and Todd Taylor of Port Orange, FL; and Trent Taylor of Warsaw, OH. "Grandma Jeanne" has 3 grandchildren: Rev. Kelli Parrish Lucas in CA; and Clare Taylor Barlow and Chauncey Lancaster Taylor in OH. She also has 3 great-grandchildren: Elyse, Cole, and Zooey Barlow of Sunbury, OH. Jeanne had one brother, the late David Blank, and she remained close to her sister-in-law Barbie Blank in AZ. Jeanne was always "up for the adventure," for family camping trips, ice skating parties and home-theatre productions. She instilled creativity and the pursuit of knowledge and beauty in her children. Jeanne volunteered at First Community Church, Children's Hospital and Easter Seals in Columbus, and she directed Arts & Crafts at Camp Akita. Jeanne loved classical music. She played in handbell choirs at First Community and Mountview Baptist Church in Columbus, OH, and at Ormond Beach Union Church and Port Orange United Church of Christ. Jeanne loved gardening, making jam, swimming, biking and sewing. Her real passion was art, and her beautiful oil paintings are treasured. Jeanne Taylor's memorial service will be on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019, at Port Orange United Church of Christ, 651 Taylor Rd.; gathering at 10:00 am, service at 10:30 am, with light refreshments afterward. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jeanne's favorite charities: St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD, , Topeka, KS, or the Florida Wildlife Federation, Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019