Jeannette A. Nordstrom
Jeannette A Nordstrom
July 16, 1922 - June 18, 2020
Jeannette Anna (Schneider) Nordstrom, age 97, passed from this world on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in her home in Port Orange, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1922 to Emil F. Schneider and Tillie (Buhrer) Schneider of East Orange, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Clarence L. Nordstrom, and her sister Helen Priff.
Jeannette graduated from East Orange High School. Afterward, she worked for the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ, where she met her future husband. She married Clarence Nordstrom in 1948. They resided first in West Orange and later in Ocean Township, NJ. After the children were old enough, Jeannette worked at several jobs to help put them through college. These included Brielle, a newspaper clipping company in Montclair NJ, the Savory Equipment Company of NJ, and later a fabric store in Port Orange, FL. She and Clarence retired to Port Orange in 1978. They both served as volunteers for many years at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL.
Jeannette was a consummate homemaker and a selfless human being. She loved to be of help to her family, neighbors, and just about everyone she met. She enjoyed sewing, often making her own clothing, as well as working in the yard to make it more beautiful. Jeannette is survived by her son Victor Nordstrom of Port Orange, daughter Joan and her husband Don Bee of Eagle River, Alaska, three grandsons, two granddaughters, and six great grandchildren. Jeannette was so loved and will be greatly missed from our lives.
The Nordstrom family would like to give thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Apex Companion Care, Halo Senior Helpers, and Advent Health Hospice Care nurses and staff who so helped her in these last months and weeks.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
