Jeff Hartman
04/14/1936 - 01/08/2020
Jeff Hartman, Jr. passed away January 08, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Jeff, Sr. and Ella Mae Hartman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 siblings. A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020 at Community United Methodist Church, 41 W, Highbanks, DeBary, FL at 2:00. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Vitas Hospice, Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020