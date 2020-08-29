Jeff M. Rapolti Sr.

August 17, 2020

Jeff M. Rapolti Sr., (62), a central Floridian, passed away on August 17, 2020. Jeff was the child of Dennis Rapolti and Evelyn Marshall, and he grew up in the greater Daytona Beach area. Growing up at the river and ocean, he developed a passion for sailing and surfing, winning many surf contests over the years. After graduating from Mainland High School, Jeff sailed and surfed the Caribbean before moving to Hawaii where he would marry the late Theresa Sabatino. He and Theresa returned to Daytona where they had two children who survive him – Jeffrey Jr. and Ryan Daniel. Jeff later married Connie and raised Shaun and Chris Ambrose. He worked many years at FedEx while also owning a lawn care business along the way. A beach gathering and surf paddle-out ceremony will be held to celebrate his life at Main Street Pier on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8am. Please wear casual and cheerful garments, just as he always wore.



