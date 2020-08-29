1/1
Jeff M. Rapolti Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff M. Rapolti Sr.
August 17, 2020
Jeff M. Rapolti Sr., (62), a central Floridian, passed away on August 17, 2020. Jeff was the child of Dennis Rapolti and Evelyn Marshall, and he grew up in the greater Daytona Beach area. Growing up at the river and ocean, he developed a passion for sailing and surfing, winning many surf contests over the years. After graduating from Mainland High School, Jeff sailed and surfed the Caribbean before moving to Hawaii where he would marry the late Theresa Sabatino. He and Theresa returned to Daytona where they had two children who survive him – Jeffrey Jr. and Ryan Daniel. Jeff later married Connie and raised Shaun and Chris Ambrose. He worked many years at FedEx while also owning a lawn care business along the way. A beach gathering and surf paddle-out ceremony will be held to celebrate his life at Main Street Pier on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8am. Please wear casual and cheerful garments, just as he always wore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved