Jefferson Clayton Lewis
August 24, 1989 - October 8, 2019
Jefferson Clayton Lewis, age 30, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away October 8, 2019. Mr. Lewis was born August 24, 1989 in Lake City, FL. He is preceded in death by father, Charles Lewis; maternal grandparents, John & Helen Pritchard and cousin, Nic Pritchard. He is survived by mother, Pamela Pritchard; brother, Marcus Reed (Dana); sister, Gabrielle Otis (Pat); nephew, Keaton Reed; nieces, Hannah Reed, Kimberly Otis and Charlotte Otis. Jay was an avid rock climber and loved the outdoors. He loved to read and dream about his next 3D printed creation. Jay was a 2007 International Baccalaureate graduate of Deland High School. Jay leaves us in this world far too soon, but he will forever remain in our hearts as the best hugger with the kindest spirit. Memorial Service was Monday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 584 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, TN, is in charge of arrangements. (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019