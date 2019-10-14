Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center
584 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
(615) 502-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Jefferson Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jefferson Clayton Lewis


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jefferson Clayton Lewis Obituary
Jefferson Clayton Lewis
August 24, 1989 - October 8, 2019
Jefferson Clayton Lewis, age 30, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away October 8, 2019. Mr. Lewis was born August 24, 1989 in Lake City, FL. He is preceded in death by father, Charles Lewis; maternal grandparents, John & Helen Pritchard and cousin, Nic Pritchard. He is survived by mother, Pamela Pritchard; brother, Marcus Reed (Dana); sister, Gabrielle Otis (Pat); nephew, Keaton Reed; nieces, Hannah Reed, Kimberly Otis and Charlotte Otis. Jay was an avid rock climber and loved the outdoors. He loved to read and dream about his next 3D printed creation. Jay was a 2007 International Baccalaureate graduate of Deland High School. Jay leaves us in this world far too soon, but he will forever remain in our hearts as the best hugger with the kindest spirit. Memorial Service was Monday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 584 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, TN, is in charge of arrangements. (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jefferson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now