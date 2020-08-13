1/1
Jeffery Jerome Johnson II
1983 - 2020
Jeffery Jerome Johnson, II
Nov. 6, 1983 - Aug. 4, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. Jeffery Jerome Johnson, II, 36, Daytona Beach, who passed on August 4, 2020, will be 2PM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 14) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Johnson, II, affectionately known as "Jay" was born November 6, 1983, in Manheim, Germany to the parents of Pamela Johnson and Jeffery Johnson. He attended Volusia County Public Schools and graduated in 1990 from Brandon High School in Brandon, FL, where he actively participated in sports (football) and the marching band, he also enjoyed creating music beats. He was employed as a call center representative. He is survived by his mother: Pamela Johnson; his father: Jeffery Johnson (Brenda); brother: Robert T. Johnson; daughter: Alexandria T. Brown; stepsister: Africa; adopted siblings: Jashona, Rashawn, Laykeke, Cedric, Julius and Jaquan; maternal grandmother: Maggie Malone; aunts: Manervy Dickey, Jessie Glover (McKinley, III), Sherry Johnson, Alesia Buchanan (Adolf), Kiwani Patterson (Jermaine); uncles: Leonard Dotson (Cynthia), Alfred Poole; godparents: Dennis and Pat Williams, other relatives and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
AUG
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
