Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Farkas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey David Farkas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey David Farkas Obituary
Jeffrey David Farkas
04/08/2019
Jeffrey David Farkas of Beaver Falls, PA, and Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved son of Milton and Eva Farkas, Jeff leaves behind his sister, Harriet Farkas Krupp of Wellesley, MA and her husband Paul. He was the loving uncle of Kimberly Karofsky, Jill Uribe, and Elizabeth Fish, their husbands, and Jeff's 7 great nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held. Jeff will be remembered and cherished in our hearts always.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.