Jeffrey David Farkas
04/08/2019
Jeffrey David Farkas of Beaver Falls, PA, and Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved son of Milton and Eva Farkas, Jeff leaves behind his sister, Harriet Farkas Krupp of Wellesley, MA and her husband Paul. He was the loving uncle of Kimberly Karofsky, Jill Uribe, and Elizabeth Fish, their husbands, and Jeff's 7 great nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held. Jeff will be remembered and cherished in our hearts always.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019