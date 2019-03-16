|
Jeffrey E. Farance
05/13/1951 - 03/07/2019
Jeff Edward Farance, a devoted and beloved member of New Church Family in Daytona Beach, was born May 13, 1951 in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the son of H.W. Farance and Sara Louise (White) Farance of Conneautville, Pa. A 1969 graduate of Conneaut Valley High School, he studied journalism at Case Western Reserve University and then Pennsylvania State University. Jeff began his long career in journalism writing a column in the local weekly paper while still in high school. During college, he wrote for the Sharon Herald and for over 17 years he was employed by the Oil City Derrick. After visiting the Daytona area as a tourist, Jeff moved to Florida and began working at the News-Journal in 1990-2008. Jeff was a member of the Florida Film Critics Circle and formerly served on the board of the Cinematique art movie house and helped organize the Daytona Beach Film Festival. Jeff also served as chairman of the Volusia-Flagler Rainbow Alliance among many other volunteer roles in the Daytona community. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister. He is survived by a sister, Elaine and her husband Paul Mattis of Poinciana, Florida, niece and great-niece, Ann Mattis and Sara Bilal of Westminster, Colorado and nephew Steven Mattis and his wife Kathryn Beaty of Munich, Germany. As well as a host of friends. Arrangements are being handled by the Dale Woodward Funeral Home in Holly Hill, Florida and the McCauley Funeral Home in Pennsylvania. Interment will take place at the Conneautville Cemetery in Conneautville, Pa. New Church Family in Daytona will be hosting a Celebration of Life on April 6, 2019 at 11am. Memorial Donations may be made in Jeff's name to any local humane society or the New Church Family of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019