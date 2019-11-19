Home

Jeffrey Marvin Ganster


1959 - 2019
Jan. 16, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2019
Jeffery is survived by his wife of twenty years Audrey Ganster. His mother Pat Ganster and his brother Thomas Ganster and two sisters Maribeth Crawford and Peggy Ganster. His granddaughter Brooke and great daughter Seraphynna. He was predeceased by his father Marvin Ganster. Thank you for your service. Jeffery served in the United States Navy 1978-1984. Was a Fire Fighter for Volusia County Fire Services and current employed with Gerber Collision and Glass of DeLand. Celebration of Life Services will be held at DeLand Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 220 N. Kepler Road, DeLand, FL 32724

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
