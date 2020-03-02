|
|
Jeffrey N. Williams
June 26, 1954 - February 20, 2020
Jeffrey Williams of Ormond Beach passed on February 20, 2020. He is predeceased in death by his father J.L. Williams who passed away in 2006. Left to remember him is his mother Terri, brother Bryson, Sarah and son Sean, sister Janell Williams Moore and husband Donnie and two sons Baylor and Nathan. The family lived in Boston, Ma. Jeff's first love was music, while in middle school and high school he was in a band with three other young men and a female singer. They played clubs and schools. In 1970 the family moved to Ormond Beach peninsula. Jeff and friends from Seabreeze High School got together and had a band. Jeff graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1972. Jeff did carpet binding and installation for several years. Jeff was the father of five children Julie, Jason, Jennifer, Nick and Carson. His best buddy was his dog Cheech. Service to be held on March 21st at 11:00 am., Harbor Baptist Church, 428 Tomoka Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 15, 2020